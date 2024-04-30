ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1992 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20.
ASMPT Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of ASMVY stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $43.43.
ASMPT Company Profile
