Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.34

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.34 and last traded at $132.08, with a volume of 72946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.
In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $133,945,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
