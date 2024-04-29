Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0040 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $2,706.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.09 or 0.05060895 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00055722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,731,878,001 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,297,378 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

