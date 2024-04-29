McAdam LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.97. 263,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,465. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80.

