United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0.8%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.25 and last traded at $149.18. 438,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,071,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.94.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

