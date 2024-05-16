UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 1.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.51. 1,305,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,142,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.64 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UiPath by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.