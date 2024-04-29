Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Boosted by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 4.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.56. 362,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

