McAdam LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,130. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

