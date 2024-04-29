Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $43,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 384,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $49.88. 925,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,565. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

