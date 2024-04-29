Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,546,000 after buying an additional 386,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $216.06 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.56 and its 200-day moving average is $192.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.