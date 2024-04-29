Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $490.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.43.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $11.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

