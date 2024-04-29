Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 622,742 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 78,421 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 122,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.5% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 13,964,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,667,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

