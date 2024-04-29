Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after buying an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,589,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,089 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

