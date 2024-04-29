Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 567,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

