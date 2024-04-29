Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.42 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $21,306,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.69.
Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $605.50. The company had a trading volume of 220,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.23 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.16.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
