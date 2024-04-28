Paramount Global (PARAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of 0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 22.37 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 13.40 and a fifty-two week high of 27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of 19.59.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

