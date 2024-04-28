ODonnell Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 395,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 6.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS KJAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 66,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $406.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

