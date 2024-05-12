Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 26,701 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,701 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.15. 2,255,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

