AGF Management Ltd. Has $64.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,880 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $64,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,967. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

