AGF Management Ltd. Has $64.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,880 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $64,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,967. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
