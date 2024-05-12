Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after buying an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,824. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47.

