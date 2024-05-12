AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 43,351 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $157,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $729.79. The stock had a trading volume of 820,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $748.63 and its 200-day moving average is $718.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $446.65 and a one year high of $815.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

