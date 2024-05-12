Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

