iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Cut by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,890. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

