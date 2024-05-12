Soundwatch Capital LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.15 on Friday, hitting $787.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,685. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.45. The stock has a market cap of $349.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $732.99 and a 200 day moving average of $678.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

