Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,205. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

