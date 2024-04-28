Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,419 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 3,008,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,556. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
