Canoe Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,066 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.18% of Kenvue worth $75,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.54 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.