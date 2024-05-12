Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 430 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 233,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.