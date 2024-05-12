Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 430 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 233,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.