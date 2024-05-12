Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 4.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $44,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $698.13. The company had a trading volume of 352,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,383. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $683.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.91 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

