MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.99. 289,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

