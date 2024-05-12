Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.9% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 472,624 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 804,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after buying an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

