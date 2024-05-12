Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.15 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

