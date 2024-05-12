Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $4,132,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 463.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $539,158,000 after buying an additional 744,643 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $151.92. 37,652,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,004,952. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

