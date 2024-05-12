Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,153. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.47.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.