Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $3,042,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

