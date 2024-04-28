Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $981,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.