W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 38.000-40.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 39.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.5 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY24 guidance to $38.00-40.50 EPS.

NYSE:GWW traded down $18.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $929.26. 357,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,078. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $641.95 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $979.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $913.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

