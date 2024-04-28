SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 104,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 274,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

