Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Tops $66.02 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $66.02 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,790,455 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

