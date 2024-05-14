SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $142.36. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

