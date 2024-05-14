Analysts Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPCE shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NPCE opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $245.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.06. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $197,106.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,504,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,103,620.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 525,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,250 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

