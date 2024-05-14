StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Encore Wire Price Performance
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2,928.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Encore Wire by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
