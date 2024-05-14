Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $6.42 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $852.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 61.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 926.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 179,317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

