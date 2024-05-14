Bandwidth’s (BAND) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of BAND opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $578.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,056 shares of company stock valued at $293,592. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bandwidth by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

