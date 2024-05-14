Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

AQST stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

