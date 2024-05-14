City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Critical Comparison

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.78% 18.31% 1.93% Oak Ridge Financial Services 15.78% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

City has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for City and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 4 0 0 2.00 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

City currently has a consensus price target of $106.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given City’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. City pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $341.89 million 4.52 $114.36 million $7.95 13.16 Oak Ridge Financial Services $35.36 million 1.33 $5.74 million $2.13 7.98

City has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City



City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; amortized home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts, as well as owner-occupied real estate and construction, land development, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services



Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

