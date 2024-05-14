Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Arhaus by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arhaus by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

