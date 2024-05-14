Reviewing Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Instruments pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 8.34% 7.78% 5.95% Texas Instruments 35.16% 35.28% 18.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 8 0 3.00 Texas Instruments 3 11 7 0 2.19

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silicon Motion Technology and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $91.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $180.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Texas Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $704.38 million 3.59 $52.87 million $1.76 42.69 Texas Instruments $17.52 billion 9.76 $6.51 billion $6.41 29.30

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Silicon Motion Technology on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. It provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

