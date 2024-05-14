Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Head to Head Survey

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Balincan USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 426.76% 3.45% 2.51% Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National CineMedia and Balincan USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $167.70 million 2.61 $705.20 million $34.07 0.13 Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Balincan USA.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National CineMedia and Balincan USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 34.29%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Risk & Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balincan USA has a beta of 6.31, meaning that its stock price is 531% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Balincan USA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Balincan USA

Tekumo LLC designs and develops on-demand service as a service (SaaS)-based platform. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

