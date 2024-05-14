Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.1 %

COLL stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.